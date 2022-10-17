Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Update

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 313,500 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Baudax Bio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 117.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at $814,000. 21.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Baudax Bio to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Baudax Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ BXRX traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.20. 2,055,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Baudax Bio had a negative net margin of 561.08% and a negative return on equity of 486.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

