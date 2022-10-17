Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BLTE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ BLTE traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.99. 533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,389. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $44.70.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
