BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.68

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 479335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
