Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Down 15.1% in September

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 991,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Better Therapeutics

In related news, insider Mark Heinen bought 23,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,303.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,103.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Better Therapeutics news, insider Frank Karbe acquired 50,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Heinen acquired 23,868 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $46,303.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,103.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Better Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTTX. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Better Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 80,633 shares in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. Better Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

