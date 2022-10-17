BinaryX Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $300.69 million and $17.70 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for approximately $148.65 or 0.00763295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BinaryX
BinaryX’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
BinaryX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.
