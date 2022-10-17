BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $15.59 billion and $25.96 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $19,515.43 or 1.00037662 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035885 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00056781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00056930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022753 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

