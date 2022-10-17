Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.

BKH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price target on Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Black Hills Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE BKH opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

