Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 687,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of BKI stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.95. 918,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,110. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Black Knight

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Black Knight had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2,198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.