BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,660. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 48.6% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.