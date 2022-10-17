BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 139,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,491. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.1229 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 173,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

