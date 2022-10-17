BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 1.9 %
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 139,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,491. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.1229 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
Featured Articles
