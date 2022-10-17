Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells $143,501.40 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32.

On Thursday, August 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.5 %

BX stock opened at $84.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.46.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BX. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 245,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

