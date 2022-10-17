Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Brandon A. Keene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 388,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blade Air Mobility news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 4,000 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,903.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon A. Keene sold 10,000 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,332 shares of company stock worth $1,383,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,376,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,116,000 after buying an additional 434,873 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,876,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,966,000 after buying an additional 544,092 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

BLDE traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. 10,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,799. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

