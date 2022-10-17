Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Short Interest Up 26.6% in September

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,670,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 13,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,393.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $58,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,393.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,965 shares of company stock valued at $334,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 704,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 565,235 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Blend Labs stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,951. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $460.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.68. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The business's revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

See Also

