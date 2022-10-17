Blooom Inc. Acquires 744 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blooom Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Blooom Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 822,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 252,691 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.36. 787,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,192,684. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23.

