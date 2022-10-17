Blooom Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blooom Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.1% of Blooom Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after buying an additional 3,537,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.90. 317,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,702,917. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.