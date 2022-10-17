Blooom Inc. Raises Position in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Blooom Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,579 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. owned about 0.65% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 355,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of LOAN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,306. The company has a market cap of $63.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

Manhattan Bridge Capital Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

