Blue Chip Partners Inc. Buys 377 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.41. 160,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,099,928. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average of $167.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

