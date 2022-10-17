Blue Chip Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 79,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 79,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.77.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.7 %

F traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,354,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

