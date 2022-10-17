Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $10.83 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.42 on Monday, hitting $181.61. The stock had a trading volume of 76,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,571. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.98 and a 200 day moving average of $195.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

