Blue Chip Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.14. 3,255,056 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30.

