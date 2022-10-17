Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 2,030 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Agree Realty worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after buying an additional 451,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,276,000 after buying an additional 361,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 39.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,744,000 after buying an additional 311,418 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,999,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,144,000 after buying an additional 237,186 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,384. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.68%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

