Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 235.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL traded up $14.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $300.00 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

