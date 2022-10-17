Blue Chip Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after buying an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.21 and a 12-month high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

