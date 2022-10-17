Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

Blue Ocean Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.05 during trading on Monday. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,108. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Institutional Trading of Blue Ocean Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCN. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $802,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 6,298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 98,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 97,179 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,426,000. 57.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

