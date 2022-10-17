Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.01

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bouygues from €47.00 ($47.96) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bouygues from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bouygues from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 2.42%.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

