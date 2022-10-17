BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 490 by Jefferies Financial Group

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 189.94% from the stock’s current price.

BP.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.40) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BP.B stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 169 ($2.04). 3,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 162 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 193 ($2.33). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 175.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.