Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Up 21.5% in September

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 311,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $74,279.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,476 shares in the company, valued at $21,226,187.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $217,090. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 82.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,114. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $506.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.66. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $34.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.95 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 33.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.