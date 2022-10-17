Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Up 21.5% in September

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 311,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $74,279.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,476 shares in the company, valued at $21,226,187.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $217,090. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,114. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $506.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.66. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $20.05.
Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $34.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.95 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 33.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.