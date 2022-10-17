Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the September 15th total of 277,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.92. 8,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,747. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $755.21 million and a P/E ratio of 48.63. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $108.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 703,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

