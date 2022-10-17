Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $139.10 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.74%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.