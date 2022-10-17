Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Target Price at $675.33

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $675.33.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
Institutional Trading of Broadcom
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Down 2.5 %
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
See Also
