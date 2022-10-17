Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Target Price at $675.33

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $675.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.5 %

AVGO opened at $427.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.