Brokerages Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target at $25.62

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.62.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

HCAT stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $472.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Duncan Gallagher bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after buying an additional 345,137 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,222,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,946,000 after buying an additional 109,115 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,093,000 after buying an additional 120,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 276,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

