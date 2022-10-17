Brokerages Set Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Price Target at $43.43

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STLFF. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Pareto Securities cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. SEB Equities cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Up 17.1 %

Shares of STLFF stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.