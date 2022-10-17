Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Target Price at $52.13

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 4.0 %

STM stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $208,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 83,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,483,000 after acquiring an additional 378,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

