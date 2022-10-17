Brokerages Set Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Price Target at $102.50

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Societe Generale cut Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verbund from €126.00 ($128.57) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.
Verbund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Verbund stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. Verbund has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98.
Verbund Company Profile
VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.
