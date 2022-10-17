Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

BIP opened at $32.79 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

