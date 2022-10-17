BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.82.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $60.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.45. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $95.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

