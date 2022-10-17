BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BT Brands Stock Up 12.8 %

BTBDW traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.21. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28. BT Brands has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.78.

