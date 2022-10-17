Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 531000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Buffalo Coal Trading Down 33.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Get Buffalo Coal alerts:

Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.01 million during the quarter.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,513 hectares and Magdalena mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buffalo Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buffalo Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.