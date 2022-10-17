Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 6,470,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 903,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALM traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $34.93 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 630.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Stories

