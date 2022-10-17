Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.55. 15,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,797. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by $1.11. Analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 429,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 79,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALA. HC Wainwright raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

