Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance
Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.55. 15,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,797. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.76.
Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by $1.11. Analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALA. HC Wainwright raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.