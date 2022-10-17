Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.80.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CCO traded up C$1.73 on Monday, reaching C$31.25. 2,175,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,714. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.01. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$23.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.80.

About Cameco

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$558.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

