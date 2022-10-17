Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Short Interest Update

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the September 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Williams Trading raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Canada Goose by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 122,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52,433 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.44. 1,237,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,582. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.