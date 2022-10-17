Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Short Interest Update

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Canna-Global Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $269,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $581,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $981,000.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CNGL remained flat at $10.13 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,500. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

