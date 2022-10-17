Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,136,200 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 949,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Capricorn Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Capricorn Metals stock remained flat at 1.48 during trading on Monday. Capricorn Metals has a 1-year low of 1.48 and a 1-year high of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 1.48.

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

