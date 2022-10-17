Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 374.0 days.

Cargotec Price Performance

Shares of CYJBF stock remained flat at $31.82 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. Cargotec has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $50.59.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

