Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Update

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 684,300 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 759,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.81. The stock had a trading volume of 262,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,662. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.83 and a 200 day moving average of $203.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $223.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

