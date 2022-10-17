Castle Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,440 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $5.05 on Monday, hitting $202.26. The stock had a trading volume of 69,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,821. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.64 and its 200-day moving average is $221.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

