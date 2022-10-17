Castle Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.44. 20,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,575. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

