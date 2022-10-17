Castle Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.76. 310,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,202,532. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.99.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

