Castle Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.44 Million in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 185,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 2.6% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned 0.55% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,744. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

